The U.S. SENATE has officially recognized NOVEMBER as HIP HOP HISTORY MONTH and to commemorate it, PANDORA has launched a new station, HIP HOP FOREVER, that features four artist-curated modes highlighting hip hop from the 80s through today.

The four modes feature commentary from KID N PLAY, DOUG E. FRESH, SLICK RICK, NAUGHTY BY NATURE, GHOSTFACE KILLAH, LIL JON, SOULJA BOY, DRUMMA BOY, BIA, WALE, LATTO, DON TOLIVER, LAKEYAH, RICH THE KID, and HITMAKA.

PANDORA Sr. Dir./Hip Hop J1 noted, "Hip Hop has become bigger than just a genre of music, it's pop culture and a lifestyle. Working directly with artists to present their music and hear them tell their stories was fun, enlightening and an honor. We’ve been able to create something that hip hop fans will not find anywhere else."

PLAY of KID N PLAY added, "GOD used Hip Hop to save my life. Hip Hop culture inspired me to start paying attention to gifts I didn’t know I had. I appreciate, support and salute PANDORA’s HIP HOP FOREVER RADIO to hopefully inspire & point others in a positive direction!"

You can see more about and listen to HIP HOP FOREVER on PANDORA here.

