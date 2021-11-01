Load Up The Moving Truck

THE ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC (ACM) will be moving its ENCINO, CA-based headquarters to NASHVILLE next year (NET NEWS 11/2/20). The ACM has made the first step in the full transition to TENNESSEE by signing a lease with ADVENTUROUS JOURNEYS (AJ) CAPITAL PARTNERS to open its first NASHVILLE-based office after being headquartered in CALIFORNIA for more than five decades. The ACM NASHVILLE office will be part of the NASHVILLE WAREHOUSE COMPANY, a 5.2 acre campus, located less than two miles SOUTH of Downtown NASHVILLE.

An ACM spokesperson told ALL ACCESS the move, "Will be the beginning of a full transition. More info to come in likely spring.”

AJ CAPITAL PARTNERS President ERIC HASSBERGER said, “The ACM has a long and esteemed history within the entertainment industry, as well as an innovative eye on the future of music. We are confident their presence will not only add to the productive energy being cultivated on this campus, but also further the neighborhood’s creative DNA.

The campus located in NASHVILLE’S WEDGEWOOD-HOUSTON neighborhood, will house a 275-unit residential building, public pedestrian spaces with art installations and an entertainment lawn. See more on the NASHVILLE WAREHOUSE COMPANY here.

