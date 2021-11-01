October '21 PPM

Dedicated followers of this here missive are well aware that The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the number crunchers from XTRENDS – live for the data. After exhaustive research on the interwebs, we have come to the infallible conclusion that there is no such month as Rocktober. Though this radio construct has a rich and semi-lauded history, we are here to declare its existence fake news. We can say, however, that the just-released OCTOBER survey is real. It covered a measurable and verifiable period that began on SEPTEMBER 16th and concluded on OCTOBER 13th. The time frame featured one minor federally-mandated holiday weekend, a ton o’ gridiron action, and these ratings results:

NEW YORK: Dim All The Lite

The runaway subway train that is iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) was forced to apply the brakes this survey. Though the station was #1 6+ for the third book in a row, it was forced to surrender all the share it gained last month – plus a little extra (8.3-7.0). MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS was in second place for the eighth time in the last nine books even as it landed its lowest share since APRIL (6.5-6.1). This leading duo was well clear of the two stations resting at #3. AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS remained in place (5.0-5.0) and was joined by SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9), which moved up a slot as it ended a three-book slide (4.7-5.0). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) bounced back from a down book (3.9-4.4) as it rose from #8 to #5. SBS Spanish Contemporary WPAT (93.1 AMOR) had its smallest share since APRIL as it fell from #5 to #10 (4.3-3.4). WLTW continued to have the most cume (3,150,000-3,464,500) – an increase of 10.0%. The market grew by 4.1%.

WLTW maintained its presence as the 25-54 leader, but the station did return all of last month’s solid increase. WSKQ stepped up to #2 as it regained most of last survey’s large loss. The stations were a bit more than a share apart. WBLS dipped to #3 with – again – its lowest mark since APRIL, while a flat AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7) slipped to #4. As with the previous demo, WHTZ rebounded nicely from a down book and rose from #9 to a more familiar #5 position. WCBS slipped to #7 and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1).

It was moving day for the 18-34 players. WSKQ leapt from #3 to #1 for the first time since JUNE and led a pair of #2 stations by a very slim margin. MEDIACO Top 40/R WQHT (HOT 97) stepped down from #1 as it returned a large portion of last month’s massive increase. It was joined in that space by WWPR, which advanced from #8 with its largest share in over a year. WBLS repeated at #4 with a slight increase, while WLTW dropped to #5 with a slight decrease. These five stations were separated by about a half share. Knocking on the door to the top five was WHTZ, which ended a three-book slide to remain at #6. WNEW slipped to #7 as it ended a very strong six-book surge.

The top three 18-49 stations were as we last left them, though the race for the top spot was extremely tight. WLTW was #1 but with its lowest score since NOVEMBER. WSKQ was #2 with a solid increase and trailed the leader by the slimmest of possible margins. WNEW was a bit farther back at #3 with a slight increase. Last month WHTZ and WWPR were an item at #6. Both stations were up this month and landed at #4 and #5, respectively. WPAT fell from #5 into a tie at #12 with iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3).

LOS ANGELES: KOSTing Along

iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST remained in cruise control as it landed at #1 6+ for the third straight survey. The station also posted its best Frosty-free share in over a year (5.5-6.3). AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) repeated at #2 (5.3-5.5), while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY FM) broke away from a tie at #4 to move up to sole possession of third place with its third up book in a row (4.5-4.6). UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5) stood alone at #4 with its third straight down book (4.5-4.3). Showing how compressed the market is, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM) had a slight increase (3.8-3.9), but that drove the station from a tie at #7 to #5. SBS Regional Mexican KLAX (97.9 LA RAZA) was up three slots to #6 (3.5-3.8), while AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE) had its lowest mark in over a year (4.6-3.7) as it ebbed from #3 to #7. KOST still had the most cume (2,333,100-2,519,900) – a gain of 8.0%. The market was off by 0.6%.

With the haunting sounds of the jingle bells mere moments away, KOST moved up to #1 25-54 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. KRTH was up slightly but dipped to #2 and was about a half share off the pace. KLVE slipped to #3 with its lowest total since MAY and was tied with a flat KBIG, which stepped up from #4. KLAX repeated at #5 with a slight gain and was just ahead of KIIS, which stood alone at #6 with its best book in over a year.

The top of the 18-34 leaderboard was extremely crowded as three stations laid claim to the title. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) was one of those players. It was at #1 for the eighth time in the last nine books. KIIS was up from #2, while KBIG advanced from #4. Each station landed its largest share in over a year. KRTH was up to #4 with its best showing since MARCH, while KLAX slipped to #5 despite a small increase. AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM) dipped to #6 with a slight loss.

When it comes to 18-49, all you need is KLVE (you know that song is ear worming in your brain right now). Though the station was down for the third book in a row, it was #1 for the sixth straight survey. A flat KRTH remained at #2 and was joined by KIIS, which stepped up a spot with – again – its best outing in over a year. KLAX repeated at #4 with a slight increase and was forced to share as KBIG moved up from #5 with its fourth up book in a row. Getting dangerously close to the top five was KOST, which was up to #6 with a strong increase.

CHICAGO: Breaking News

For the third time in the last four surveys, AUDACY News WBBM-A was #1 6+ (6.6-6.7). It had a comfortable lead over iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103), which finished in second place again (6.3-5.8). WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ moved up to #3 with its highest mark since APRIL (4.3-4.9), while iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) dipped to #4 with its lowest total since NOVEMBER (4.8-4.6). UNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) repeated at #5 with its largest share in over a year (4.2-4.5). WBBM-A rose from #4 to #1 in the cume wars (1,123,900-1,417,000) – a massive 26.1% increase. The market was up by a more modest 0.8%.

WOJO continued to be the hottest station 25-54 as it landed at #1 for the ninth straight survey and posted its best number since MARCH. WBEZ stood alone at #2 after landing its largest share since JANUARY and was nearly a share and a half off the lead. WLIT had a small increase, but that was enough to push the station from #6 to #3. Two stations moved up to forge a tie at #4. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) was up a slot with a slight gain, while UNIVISION Spanish AC WPPN (AMOR 106.7) advanced from a tie at #9 with its best outing since JANUARY. HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) and WVAZ had been together at #2, but that alliance was shattered. WTMX slid to #6 as it returned all of last month’s solid increase. WVAZ posted its lowest score in over a year as it dropped into a tie at #7 with CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS.

The status was anything but quo for the participants in the 18-34 rally. WKSC launched itself from #9 to #1 thanks to a rather large influx of share. It had a small lead over the three contenders languishing at #2. WOJO remained in place with a small loss, while HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE) stepped up from #4 as it rebounded from a down book. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI advanced from #5 with its best performance since MARCH. That trio just edged out AUDACY Top 40/M WBBM (B96), which slipped to #5 with a slight decrease. Not far behind were a pair of stations at #6. WBEZ moved up from #12. Check out their rank performance since JULY: #21 to a tie at #17 to #12 to its current location. AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS) came up from a tie at #10 as it regained most of last month’s large share loss. WVAZ went from being the demo leader to #9 with its smallest share in over a year.

WOJO continued to dominate the 18-49 space. The station was #1 for the fifth straight survey with its best book in over a year and maintained better than a two and a half share lead over the rest of the pack. WBEZ stepped up to #2 with its highest share since FEBRUARY, while WPPN advanced to #3 with its best showing in over a year. WKSC slipped to #4 despite posting its best number since MARCH. WVAZ slid three places to #5 and was just in front of a trio of stations at #6: WLIT, WLS, and WBMX.

SAN FRANCISCO: All The Words

This was the sixth book in a row that the top three 6+ stations were devoid of music. KQED INC N/T KQED was at #1 for the tenth straight survey though with its smallest share of the run (7.9-7.2). The GIANTS ill-fated playoff run continued to fuel CUMULUS Sports KNBR-A as it repeated at #2 (7.0-6.9). AUDACY News KCBS-A was in the show position once again (6.5-6.0). Repeating at #4, and as the leading music station, was iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) (4.7-4.7). BONNEVILLE AC KOIT remained at #5 (3.8-3.6) but was partnered with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL, which advanced from a tie at #8 with its highest share in exactly one year (3.2-3.6). KOIT still had the most listeners (1,060,100-1,108,200) – a 4.5% increase. The market grew by 0.8%.

The 25-54 deck was shuffled this survey. KMEL rocketed from #8 to #1 with its best book in a year. AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) was up three places to #2 with a solid increase. BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) was one of three stations that had been tied at #2 last month. It slipped to #3 with a flat performance. KQED dropped from first to fourth with its lowest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WILD 94.9) dropped from a tie at #2 into a tie at #5 with KISQ. These six stations were separated by about a half share. KOIT was the third member of the #2 triad, and it ended up at #7 with its lowest score in over a year.

Things were both topsy and turvy in the 18-34 contest. KMEL was #1 for the third book in a row with its highest share in a year. KYLD bounced back from a down book to stand alone at #2 but trailed the leader by over two shares. It, in turn, led iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3), which was up three slots to #3 with its best outing since MARCH, by about a share and a half. KMVQ moved from #7 to #4 with a slight increase. It was paired with a station that made the leap o’ the book. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KRBQ (Q102.1) more than doubled its previous share as it leapt from a tie at #19. CUMULUS Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE) slipped to #6 as it ended a robust four-book surge. It was joined in that space by BONNEVILLE Urban AC KBLX, which advanced from a tie at #13 with its highest number in over a year. KISQ dropped from a tie at #2 to #8, while KNBR-A fell from #5 into a tie at #9 with KQED.

When we last visited this market, three stations were claiming to be #1 18-49. That was no longer the case. KMEL stood alone at the summit with its fifth straight up book. KYLD dipped to #2 with a slight decrease. Two stations made bold moves and landed in a heap at #3. KIOI was up from #8, while KLLC advanced from #9. Both stations landed their largest shares in over a year. KISQ dropped from a share of first place to #6 and was tied with KNBR-A. KQED dropped from a tie at #4 to #9 – the first time in over a year that it was not in the top five.

DALLAS-FT.WORTH: Spreading Out

Last month the top five stations in the 6+ metaverse were separated by only a half share. This month told a different story. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) had its best book in over a year (4.6-5.4) to capture the flag for the third straight survey. UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) remained in second place with its highest share since MARCH (4.4-5.0). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONESTAR 92.5) moved up to #3 as it regained all of last month’s lost share (4.1-4.7). AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 KLUV) dipped to #4 despite ending a three-book slide (4.3-4.5). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KDMX (NOW 102.9) stepped down to #5 (4.2-4.0). It was paired with CUMULUS Sports KTCK-A (THE TICKET), which advanced from a tie at #11 with its highest offensive output since FEBRUARY (3.6-4.0). CUMULUS Country KSCS slid to #7 with its lowest total since the swans were doing swanny things (4.1-3.9). KHKS was the cume leader again (1,022,600-1,173,700) – an increase of 14.8%. The market grew by 0.1%.

The top two 25-54 stations were the same as before. KHKS rebounded from a down book to remain #1, while KLNO repeated at #2 with its third straight up book. This duo was better than a share clear of the rest of the field. A flat KSCS moved from a tie at #5 to #3, while KZPS went from #8 to #4 with a small increase. KTCK-A shrugged off a tie at #10 to move up to #5 with its highest score since MAY. KDMX and KLUV slipped out of the top five and landed as one at #6. AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) dropped to #9 with its smallest share in over a year and was tied with URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBFB (97.9 THE BEAT). SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) sank from #3 to #11 with its lowest number since DECEMBER.

KLNO has been on quite the 18-34 run. Over the last two books, the station has more than doubled its AUGUST share to finish at #1. This time it also cracked the double-digit barrier. KHKS repeated at #2 with a small increase but stood nearly four shares behind the leader. KJKK went from a tie at #5 to #3. It has doubled the share it had in JUNE when it was sitting at #18. Three stations formed a clique at #4. iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) remained in place with a small loss, while KDMX slipped from #3 as it returned most of last month’s massive increase. KZPS was up from #7 with a slight increase. KLUV was just behind that trio as it moved from a tie at #15 to #7 – almost doubling its previous share. KBFB slid to #8 with its smallest share since MARCH.

Back in MARCH, KLNO was #1 18-49. By JUNE it was tied at #10. Currently, the station has put together back-to-back #1 books, the most recent with its largest share in over a year. KHKS was at #2 again as it regained all of last month’s share loss. KDMX repeated at #3, though it returned a good portion of last month’s large share increase. It was tied with KLUV, which rose from a tie at #6 as it ended a three-book slide. KJKK was the returning player at #5 with a slight increase. KKDA slipped to #6 where it was tied with KSCS, KZPS, and KBFB.

We appreciate the impressions you generated for this article. Our next episode drops tomorrow and will focus on the ratings fortunes of HOUSTON, WASHINGTON DC, ATLANTA, PHILADELPHIA, and BOSTON. Bookmark it.

