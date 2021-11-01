With the return of the NBA season, the STINGRAY PODCAST NETWORK has added The SIXTH MAN – A RAPTORS PODCAST. Hosted by TORONTO RAPTORS fan DAVE LAWRENCE, the podcast will feature content on players, trades, injuries and more regarding the Canadian NBA team.

“The STINGRAY PODCAST NETWORK is extremely excited to launch our first sports podcast and to bring DAVE LAWRENCE’s passion for CANADA’s team to you,” said STINGRAY PODCAST NETWORK’s DEVIN McNEIL.

Each week’s episode will include a full recap of the previous week in the NBA, along with specific stories and interviews. The podcast will be available via stingraypodcasts.com and on all major podcasting platforms.

