Allers, Taylor

AUDACY has named two format veteran regional leadership hires for Alternative. AUDACY names JOHN ALLERS as Regional VP/Alternative. In this role, ALLERS will oversee KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS, KNRK (94-7 Alternative)/PORTLAND, KKDO (ALT 94-7)/SACRAMENTO, KBZT (ALT 949)/SAN DIEGO and KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE, effective immediately.

Additionally, CHRISTY TAYLOR has been named Regional Brand Manager of KRBZ (ALT 96.5)/KANSAS CITY, KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS, WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO and KNDD (107.7 THE END)/SEATTLE, effective NOVEMBER 4th.

“We’re excited to welcome two proven leaders in the alternative format to oversee operations for some of our iconic brands across the country,” said AUDACY Alternative Format Captain MIKE KAPLAN. "Both bring decades of experience attaining substantial results for a deep collection of recognizable brands and we look forward to both of them strategically ideating ways we can continue taking our product to the next level for our listeners.”

ALLERS added, “I am thrilled to join AUDACY at such an important time in the company’s evolution into a scaled, multi-platform audio content organization. AUDACY has an unmatched portfolio of legendary alternative brands and I look forward to joining MIKE KAPLAN, JEFF SOTTOLANO, DAVE RICHARDS, and the entire brand team as we continue to grow and evolve the company’s successful brands into the future.”

ALLERS previously spent 13 years at iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WRFF/PHILADELPHIA, where he was VP/Programming & iHEART Sr. Brand Coordinator for Alternative & Rock and five years as PD at former CLEAR CHANNEL Alternative KCNL (CHANNEL 104.9)/SAN JOSE and Regional OM for SAN JOSE and MONTEREY.

TAYLOR previously was PD/middays at GO MEDIA Alternative KQGO (GO 96.3)/MINNEAPOLIS. She most recently been filling in as morning show producer and on-air host at crosstown MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO Triple A KCMP (THE CURRENT). TAYLOR has also been MD at HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX and PD at LOCAL MEDIA Alternative XETRA-F (91X)/SAN DIEGO.

« see more Net News