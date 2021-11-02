Cardi B (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

MRC LIVE & ALTERNATIVE and JESSE COLLINS ENTERTAINMENT have selected five-time AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winner CARDI B as this year’s host of the AMA's set to air SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st on ABC (NET NEWS 10/28).

CARDI B said, "When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was excited. I'm ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage. Thank you to JESSE COLLINS, ABC and MRC for making this happen."

Exec. Producer JESSE COLLINS added, “We are immensely excited to have the dynamic CARDI B bring her infectious energy to the AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS as a first-time host. She will excite the viewers, push the limits and deliver a show that will be remembered forever!”

This year’s nominees include OLIVIA RODRIGO with seven nominations, including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. THE WEEKND was nominated in six categories, while BAD BUNNY, DOJA CAT, and GIVEON received five each. Artist of the Year nominees include ARIANA GRANDE, BTS, DRAKE, RODRIGO, TAYLOR SWIFT and THE WEEKND.

See the complete list of nominees here.

