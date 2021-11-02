Lite Up Chicago

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO is all set to push ‘play’ on WEDNESDAY (11/3) afternoon and for the 21st year, roll out the sounds of the season.

Set to do the honors are station personalities MELISSA FORMAN (mornings), ROBIN ROCK (middays) and MICK LEE (PD/afternoons) who will combine forces to host and broadcast a two-hour commercial-free holiday kick-off beginning at 4p.

LEE noted, “This year marks our 21st celebration as CHICAGO’s CHRISTMAS music station. “93.9 LITE FM is ready to spread holiday cheer, joy and hope across CHICAGOLAND by playing everyone’s favorite CHRISTMAS tunes.” With iHEARTMEDIA/CHICAGO Pres. Matt Scarano adding, “I am so proud of 93.9 LITE FM’s 21-year holiday tradition. 93.9 LITE FM shares one of the best presents of the season with our listeners as CHICAGO’s CHRISTMAS music station.”

