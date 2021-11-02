October '21 PPM Ratings

Since everything in the known universe has a pumpkin spice version, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the data geeks from XTRENDS – figure we should add that seasoning to this edition of the monthly ratings roundup. Like a spoonful of sugar, a bit of cinnamon and nutmeg will make the numbers easier to swallow. We are talking the OCTOBER survey, after all – a time frame that began on SEPTEMBER 16th and ended on OCTOBER 13th. It featured a minor federal holiday, the continuation of the return to typical commuting patterns, and plenty of football. Let’s see how it all worked out.

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: The Eternal Number 1

Another survey, another #1 6+ finish for iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1). This marked the 12th time in the last 14 books that the station had the largest share (6.6-6.5). UNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉ BUENA 102.9) made things interesting as it stepped up to #2 with its best outing since MAY (5.6-6.2). AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT) was spot on with its highest share in over a year (5.5-5.8) as it moved up to #3. KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ was off ever so slightly (5.8-5.7) but was forced to drop down two slots to #4. COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) moved up to #5 just by showing up (5.2-5.2), while URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) dipped to #6 with it lowest mark since MAY (5.4-4.9). KODA retained the cume command (1,537,700-1,644,800) – a 7.0% increase. The market was up by 2.6%.

After taking the last book off, KLTN was back on top of the 25-54 leaderboard, thanks to a slight increase. KKHH again had its highest share in over a year, which elevated the station from #4 to #2. Last month’s leader was iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ). It dropped to #3 with its least buzzy book in over a year. A flat KODA dipped to #4, while KSBJ repeated at #5 with a small increase. This quintet of stations was better than a share ahead of their next closest pursuers. All tied at #6 were CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE, KMJQ, and iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT).

KTBZ caught a nice 18-34 buzz as it bounced back from a down book and returned to the #1 spot. KQBT had a slight increase as it advanced from #4 to #2, while KODA repeated at #3 but with its lowest share in a year. Last month’s demo winner was AUDACY Spanish Contemporary KLOL (MEGA 101FM). It dropped to #4 after returning all of last month’s huge increase. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #5. KRBE took one step upward as it regained most of last month’s share loss, while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KAMA (104.9 & 93.3 LATINO MIX) came in from #7 with its best effort in over a year. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) slipped to #7 with a small loss and was paired with KKHH, which advanced from #12 as it got back a portion of last month’s big decrease.

For the third book in a row, KLTN was #1 18-49. It had a share and a half lead over a pair of stations occupying the #2 position. KTBZ remained in place with a slight loss, while KODA stepped up from #3 with a modest increase. KKHH stood alone at #4 with a small increase, while its former partner in that space – KLOL – slid to #7. KSBJ moved up to #5 with a slight increase.

ATLANTA: Cluster Control

The top four 6+ station share the same e-mail suffix. COX MEDIA N/T WSB-A was the runaway #1 leader once again (9.7-9.6). COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) repeated as a distant #2, even with its best book since APRIL (7.1-7.3). COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) remained #3 despite posting its lowest share since JANUARY (6.8-5.7). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) stepped up to #4 with its best outing since MARCH (4.9-5.2). SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) swam its way up to #5 (4.8-5.0), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) dropped from #4 to #9 as it surrendered all of last month’s big increase – plus a little extra (5.1-3.9). WSB continued to lead the cume crowd (843,300-795,800) – a 5.6% drop. The market grew by 0.5%.

WSB-A had its best 25-54 book since FEBRUARY as it moved back up to #1. This dislodged WSRV, which ebbed to #2 despite posting its best number since NOVEMBER. WSB worked its way up to #3 with its largest share in over a year, while CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) dipped to #4 with its lowest total since APRIL. A flat WALR stepped up to #5, while WWPW fell from #5 to #9.

WWWQ continued to dominate the 18-34 arena. The station was #1 for the sixth straight survey, hit the double-digit mark, and led the rest of the pack by nearly three shares. WWPW repeated at #2 with a small share loss, while WSB jumped from a tie at #8 to #3 as it halted a two-book slide. AUDACY Urban AC WVEE (V103) was off slightly but remained the #4 station. A flat WFSH was still tied at #5 but with a new partner as WSRV moved up from #7 with a small increase. WALR dropped from #3 to a four-way tie at #9, while WSB-A exited the tie at #5 to land at #13 with its first down book since MARCH.

Last month, WSB-A and WSRV were tied at #2 18-49. That arrangement ceased to be as WSB-A moved up to the top slot, while WSRV remained in place. Both stations had up books. WSB-F inched up to #3 with its highest share in over a year, while WWWQ advanced two squares to #4 as it regained all of last month’s lost share. WWPW dropped from #1 to #5 as it returned most of last survey’s massive increase. WALR stepped down to #6 as it returned the nice chunk of share it was awarded in the last book.

WASHINGTON DC: The Big 3

Three stations separated themselves by a considerable margin from the rest of the 6+ field. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU vaulted into the #1 position for the first time since MAY (7.4-8.7). Last month’s leader – URBAN ONE Urban AC WMMJ (MAJIC 102.3 & 92.7) stepped down to #2 (8.8-8.5), while HUBBARD News WTOP dipped to #3 (8.5-8.3). The next closest pursuer was HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR, which repeated at #4 (6.7-6.6). It just edged out iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH, which remained at #5 (6.1-6.5). The next closest station to cracking the top five was GWET Classical WETAas it posted its largest share since FEBRUARY (5.0-5.4). WASH retained the cume crown (915,600-1,015,900) – a 11.0% increase. The market was up by 3.6%.

The 25-54 contest was dominated by two stations. WAMU had a huge share increase – just missing double-digits – as it jumped up to #1. It was about a half share ahead of a flat WMMJ, which dipped to #2. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) was about a share and a half distant as it slipped to #3 with its lowest mark since APRIL. It, in turn, was about two shares in front of a flat WASH, which stood alone at #4. WHUR stepped up to #5 despite its fourth down book in a row. It had a small lead over WTOP, which moved up to #6 with a slight increase. AUDACY Classic Hits WIAD (94.7 THE DRIVE) slid to #7, posting its smallest share since grandma was roadkill, and was tied with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5).

As with the previous demo, two stations stood out from the rest of the 18-34 pack. WIHT was #1 for the third book in a row and came dangerously close to hitting double digits. WAMU had a massive influx of share as it stood alone at #2. It was at least three shares in front of WTOP, which dipped to #3 as it lost a large chunk of share. Three stations were huddled together at #4. AUDACY Top 40/R WPGC remained in place as it returned most of last month’s big increase. WWDC was up from #7 as it regained all of last month’s large share loss, while URBAN ONE Urban WKYS stepped up from #5 with a small loss.

Once again, two stations ran away with the 18-49 arena. WAMU had a massive share increase as it crashed through the double-digit barrier on its way to #1. It was the fourth time in the last year the station was in that rarefied air. WWDC left the double-digit zone as it stepped down to #2. This also ended the station’s four-book winning streak. WIHT had a slight increase as it stepped up from #4 though it was about three shares out of second place. WASH dipped to #4 with a slight loss. WMMJ advanced from a tie at #9 to #5 with its best outing since JANUARY, while WTOP stood alone at #6 with a slight decrease. WPGC fell from #5 to a tie at #8 with ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS, which was up from #14.

PHILADELPHIA: 10 For 10

If our math is correct – and it usually is – this was the 10th book of 2021. That means for the entire year iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS has been #1 6+. The station made it 10-in-a-row by posting its best number in exactly a year (8.3-8.7). BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR finished in second place for the ninth consecutive survey and landed its best book since FEBRUARY (7.1-7.3). BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK repeated at #3 (6.1-6.3), while WHYY INC. Public Radio WHYY stepped up to #4 with its best performance since JANUARY (5.1-5.6). AUDACY Sports WIP regained almost all of last month’s noticeable share loss (4.8-5.5) to move up two places in the standings to #5. AUDACY News KYW-A slipped to #6 (5.4-5.3), while AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1) slipped to #7 (4.9-4.9). It continued as the cume champion (913,700-991,200) – a 8.5% increase. The market was up by 4.9%.

WMMR has been the 25-54 winner for every 2021 survey. The station made it 10 for 10 by posting its largest share in over a year. Oh, BTW, this was the ninth straight survey that had the station in double digits. WDAS repeated at #2 with its best outing in over a year yet trailed the leader by four shares. WMGK remained at a distant #3 with a slight increase. It was three shares out of second place. WHYY moved up to a very close #4 with its highest total in over a year. WIP rebounded from a down book to move up to #5, while WBEB slipped to #6 with its smallest share in over a year.

As recently as APRIL, BEASLEY Country WXTU was sitting at #11 18-34. This time the station had its best book in over a year as it rose from a tie at #3 to #1. This ended the four-book winning streak for WBEB as it dipped to #2 with its lowest score since FEBRUARY. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99FM) landed its largest share since JANUARY as it climbed out of a tie at #6 to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) also had its best outing in over a year as it leapt from #8 to #4. AUDACY Top 40/M WTDY ended a strong two-book surge as it slipped from a tie at #3 into a tie at #5 with WIP, which advanced from #9 with a slight increase. Two stations dropped out of the top five and landed in unison at #10. WMMR fell from #2 with its lowest mark in over a year, while WMGK dropped from #5 with its smallest share since MARCH.

WMMR continued to excel 18-49. The station was #1 for the ninth book in a row, cracked the double-digit barrier for the third time in that span, and beat its next closest pursuer by better than three shares. That station would be WDAS, which sat at #2 for the fourth book in a row. WHYY had its best score since JANUARY as it stepped up to #3, while WXTU was up one slot to #4 with its first up book since JUNE. WIP moved from a tie at #6 to #5 with a strong increase, while WMGK had its smallest share since JANUARY as it fell from #3 to #6.

BOSTON: The Constant Variety Of Sport

Despite the fact that the RED SOX fizzled in the playoffs and the PATRIOTS are a 500 team, the appetite for sports programming remained very strong. For the second book in a row, BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) was #1 6+ as it landed its largest share in over a year (7.4-8.0). BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR repeated at #2 as it ended a two-book slide (7.2-7.4). iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A remained in third place as it halted a three-book surge (6.6-6.2). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108) stood alone at #4 (5.8-5.9), while iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WZLX ended a three-book slide as it stepped up to #5 (5.7-5.8). BEASLEY Country WKLB slipped from the tie at #4 to #6 (5.8-5.7). After a two-book hiatus, WXKS was back on top of the cume leaderboard (839,400-918,200) – an increase of 9.4%. The market grew by 5.0%.

WBZ continued its torrid pace 25-54. The station was #1 for the fourth book in a row, and for the sixth time in the last 10 surveys it landed in double digits. WXKS repeated at #2 with a slight increase but trailed the leader by better than four shares. WROR was up two places to #3 with its first up book since MAY, while a flat WKLB remained at #4. WZLX slipped to #5 with a small decrease.

For the third consecutive survey, WXKS and WROR have been #1 and #2, respectively, with the 18-34 crowd. In each book, the gap between the two stations stood at about a share and a half. WXKS had its best outing since JUNE, while WROR landed its largest number in over a year. WBZ repeated at #3 with its third up book in a row, while WKLB stepped up to #4 despite being down for the third straight survey. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) dipped to #5 as it ended a very strong two-book surge. It was not too far in front of WZLX, which advanced two squares to #6 despite a slight decrease.

The top four 18-49 stations were the same as before. WBZ was #1 for the fourth book in a row and hit double digits for the 11th time in the last 14 surveys. That’s a pretty good batting average. WXKS was off slightly at #2 and was nearly five shares off the lead. WROR repeated at #3 as it rebounded nicely from a down book, while WKLB was at #4 again, though with its smallest share since APRIL. WZLX had the #5 position all to itself as its former partner in that space – WBQT – slipped to #7. In between – with visions of sugar plums dancing in its head – was AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7), which moved up to #6 despite a slight loss.

We will now take a brief respite before returning with the conclusion of this OCTOBER rant. You can be sure we will be avoiding all things pumpkin spice.

