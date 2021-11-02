Big Weekend

NASCAR crowns four champions this weekend at PHOENIX RACEWAY, NOVEMBER 5-7 and MOTOR RACING NETWORK (MRN) will be there with 14 hours of championship coverage, including play by play for four races.

MRN Pres. CHRIS SCHWARTZ commented, "The MOTOR RACING NETWORK team has produced 300+ hours of content over the 10-month NASCAR season and it’s time to crown a champion. Our producers and on-air talent will get a well-earned break over the next few months before we begin preparations for the 64th annual Daytona 500 in FEBRUARY of 2022."

The NASCAR CUP SERIES CHAMPIONSHIP RACE will be carried live on approximately 340 radio station partners across the UNITED STATES, the NASCAR mobile app, and at MRN.com. For affiliation in your area, reach out to MRN Senior Manager-Radio Partnerships BOB QUICK at bquick@mrn.com or (704) 262-6713.

