(Photo: Katie Kauss)

The CMA FOUNDATION welcomes MERCURY NASHVILLE artist LAUREN ALAINA as the non-profit’s newest Artist Ambassador. The initiative allows the philanthropic arm of the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION to further expand its support and advocacy for equitable music education opportunities across the U.S.

“We are excited to welcome LAUREN ALAINA to the CMA FOUNDATION Artist Ambassador collective,” said CMA FOUNDATION Executive Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. “LAUREN’s passion for music and music education is so evident. She continues to use her voice in a way that magnifies the power of music, and we could not be more grateful to her for joining us to further drive our mission forward, making sure all students across the U.S. have access to participate in quality music programs.”

As part of the initiative, on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd, ALAINA will host a live virtual “Fansgiving" via STAGEPILOT, benefitting the CMA FOUNDATION, in celebration of her new book "Getting Good At Being You," which releases the following day. More details here.

“I would not be LAUREN ALAINA without the role music education played in my life,” said ALAINA. “I’m grateful for the music programs I was in throughout my middle school and high school years. I’m honored to join the CMA FOUNDATION in their mission to make sure all kids have the same opportunity to make music a part of their lives.”

ALAINA sat down with ABC’s “ON THE RED CARPET” ahead of “The 55th ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” to discuss her ambassadorship, her passion for music education and the importance of ensuring children access to equitable music education opportunities. The full interview will air in various U.S. markets NOVEMBER 6th-7th, during the “ON THE RED CARPET: CMA AWARDS COUNTDOWN”. Check out a teaser of the interview here.

