Bruce Springsteen: Masters For Sale (Photo: Lev Radin / Shutterstock.com)

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN is shopping both his recorded music and publishing catalogs, with an estimated price tag between $330 million and $415 million, according to BILLBOARD. Sources say discussions are underway with SONY MUSIC, where he's spent his entire career, for the sale.

Streaming has revitalized artist catalogs, with UNIVERSAL acquiring BOB DYLAN's catalog,and HIPGNOSIS garnering half of NEIL YOUNG's catalog and all of LINDSEY BUCKINGHAM's. STEVIE NICKS, RYAN TEDDER and DAVID CROSBY are among those who have sold their revenue-generating past work. Earlier this week, it was revealed the ESTATE OF DAVID BOWIE was on the market (NET NEWS, 11/1)

The valuation of the recorded masters alone are estimated between $145 and $190 million, with the publishing worth between $185 and $225 million, but they are being shopped together. The SPRINGSTEEN album catalog has racked up 65.5 million sales in the U.S. according to the RIAA website, with the 15-times-platinum "Born In The U.S.A." leading the way. SPRINGSTEEN's songs have generated 2.25 million album consumption units in the U.S. since the beginning of 2018, according to MRC DATA.

SPRINGSTEEN managed to regain ownership of his masters, so he owns his copyrights fully, which makes it the perfect time for him to cash out, with song catalogs selling for 25 to 30 times net publishers' share (gross profit), while superstar recorded masters are selling for a 15 to 20 times multiple of net label share.

Sources estimate SPRINGSTEEN's catalog generated about $15 million in revenue in 2020, minus 20% for production and distribution costs.

