New Deal

iHEARTMEDIA and DRAFTKINGS have signed a new multi-year agreement making DRAFTKINGS the official odds supplier for iHEARTMEDIA's platforms: broadcast, digital, podcast and social. As part of the new deal, DRAFTKINGS is able to co-create and distribute content with iHEARTMEDIA and get preferred access to iHEARTMEDIA's full roster of personalities. DRAFTKINGS and iHEARTMEDIA will also collaborate on possible opportunities for listeners and fans including cross-platform interactive games.

iHEARTMEDIA Multiplatform Group CEO GREG ASHLOCK commented, "Even though we are number one in audio sports programming, we continue to build new sports content and DRAFTKINGS is an ideal partner as we expand and innovate. DRAFTKINGS is a premier sports technology and entertainment company that provides millions of customers with the best in real-money gaming products along with exceptional safety and security through various responsible gaming measures. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership everywhere sports betting is permissible."

DRAFTKINGS NORTH AMERICA Co-founder and Pres. MATT KALISH added, "Customer engagement remains a primary focus for DRAFTKINGS, and this latest agreement with iHEARTMEDIA amplifies our reach immensely to a dedicated audience that spans more than 160 markets across the country with the largest audio company in the U.S."

KALISH went on to say, "Analytically tapping into iHEART’s coveted listenership while powering authentic betting content is a landmark moment for both organizations and precursor to new possibilities in media innovation."

