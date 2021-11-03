Louis

CUMULUS MEDIA has signed KSCS (NEW COUNTRY 96.3)/DALLAS morning host MARK “HAWKEYE” LOUIS to a new, long-term agreement. The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAMER has been heard on the station since 1988.

LOUIS hosts the HAWKEYE IN THE MORNING show weekdays alongside MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ.

“It's a joy to listen to the magic that HAWKEYE and MICHELLE create every morning on NEW COUNTRY 96.3," said KSCS/KPLX PD MIKE PRESTON. "Our audience will be in good hands for years to come with the legendary HAWKEYE IN THE MORNING show!”

Added LOUIS. "It's been a great year at KSCS and I'm excited for the future. CUMULUS has made a commitment to local talent. We added station veteran MICHELLE RODRIGUEZ to the show this past year, and she took us to a new level of success. We have six stations in our DALLAS cluster, and all of them have local morning shows - two of which were nominated for Marconi Awards. Is there another radio cluster in AMERICA that can say all that?"

