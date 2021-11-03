Steve Smith

SHOCKER! COX MEDIA GROUP VP/Programming STEVE SMITH has turned in his resignation, effective immediately.

A major market programming icon, SMITH, who has been involved with COX since 1994, and spent the last decade in his present post as VP/Programming, told ALL ACCESS, “It has been 10 amazing years at COX MEDIA GROUP. We have built so many amazing brands that continue to dominate their markets through today. It just feels like it’s the right time to move on. I want to thank ROB BABIN for all the support and wish the COX MEDIA GROUP family only the best of success.”

SMITH can be reached at Steve@SteveSmithRadio.com or (303) 386-2660.

