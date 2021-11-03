October '21 PPM Ratings

As you come down from your Halloween-induced sugar high, The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. are here to pick you up with some scintillating details about the October survey. We usually include our friends from XTRENDS, but they are still in a deep funk over the DODGERS playoff exit. This survey is OCTOBER-ish as it began on SEPTEMBER 16th and concluded on OCTOBER 13th. It featured a second-tier federal holiday weekend, heavy traffic, and loads o’ football. It will also likely turn out to be the last survey of the year not tainted by the stench of BURL IVES and his minions. Read on…

SEATTLE-TACOMA: The Song Remains The Same

To be more precise, three of the top four 6+ stations eschew the playing of musical entertainment. BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO was down for the third book in a row (7.1-6.8) but remained the market leader for the fourth consecutive survey. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZOK repeated at #2 as it ended a two-book slide (5.5-6.3). UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW stood alone at #3 with its third straight up book (5.4-5.5), while LOTUS News KOMO-A receded to #4 (5.4-5.4). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJR (95.7 THE JET) rounded out the top five again (5.1-5.1). It was hotly pursued by AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) and moved up to #6 with its best outing since MARIAH CAREY was in regular rotation (4.6-4.9). KJR was back as the cume leader (614,800-634,700) – a 3.2% increase. The market rose by 1.2%.

The 25-54 competition entered a new phase. AUDACY Active Rock KISW (THE ROCK) was #1 for the ninth book in a row. However, the station posted its lowest share of the run. Meanwhile, KZOK posted its largest share in over a year as it was launched from a tie at #9 into a tie at #1. HUBBARD Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN’ 92.5) stood alone at #3 and less than a half share off the lead after landing its largest share since DECEMBER. KUOW slipped to #4, while KIRO stepped up to #5 with its best outing in over a year. KJR remained at #6 with a slight increase but was feeling pressure from HUBBARD AC KRWM (WARM 106.9), which advanced from #11 to #7 with its best book since MARCH. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KBKS (HITS 106.1) slid from #5 to #8.

KISW’s 18-34 lead grew larger this survey. The station was #1 for the third book in a row despite a modest loss. However, KQMV notched its fourth straight #2 finish but with its lowest total since MAY. That stretched the gap between the two stations to better than two shares. A flat KBKS stepped up to #3, which pushed KZOK down to #4. KIRO slipped to #5 where it was met headlong by HUBBARD Country KNUC (98.9 THE BULL), which rose from #10 with its highest share in over a year.

Last month KISW led the 18-49 field by more than two shares. This survey, the station was still #1 – for the sixth book in a row – but saw its lead shrink dramatically. KISW had its lowest mark since DECEMBER, while KZOK advanced from #8 to #2 with its best performance in over a year. In the end, the two stations were separated by less than a half share. KUOW repeated at #3 with a slight increase, while KQMV slipped two places to #4 with a slight decrease. KIRO remained at #5. FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP lost more than half its previous share as it descended from #4 to #14.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: 2 Team Race

Two stations from the same corporate entity were well ahead of the 6+ field. COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) moved up to #1 as it rebounded from a down book (7.6-8.5). COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105 FM) cooled off a bit as it dipped to #2 (8.7-8.4). The next closest station was AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM), which remained at #3 but with its lowest score since FEBRUARY (6.4-5.7). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) repeated at #4 (5.8-5.5), while UNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) was back at #5 (5.4-5.1). Though it still had a way to go to crack the top five, it is worth noting the rise of iHEARTMEDIA Spanish Contemporary WZTU (TÚ 94.9). The station rose from #13 to #6 with its best showing in over a year (3.3-4.1). WFEZ was the cume leader for the fourth book in a row (894,900-898,100) with a 0.4% increase. The market was off by 0.1%.

WHQT could not duplicate last month’s double-digit 25-54 feat. No matter. The station was #1 for the tenth book in a row. WFEZ was up to #2 with its best book since APRIL but still trailed the leader by nearly three shares. WLYF dipped to #3 with its lowest mark since MAY, while WZTU leapt from #10 to #4 with its best performance in over a year. SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7 FM) slid to #5, while a flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHYI (Y100) slipped to #6. Last month, WHYI and AUDACY Classic Hits WMXJ (102.7 THE BEACH) were tied at #5. This time WMXJ found itself at #12 with its smallest share in over a year.

There was quite the drama 18-34 as the top four stations were separated by about a half share. WHQT was #1 for the third book in a row though it lost a rather large chunk of share. WLYF picked up an even larger chunk as it rose from #5 to a share of the lead. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) dipped to #3 with a small loss and was paired with WFEZ, which had its best showing since FEBRUARY. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) moved up to #5 as it ended a two-book slide. It was hearing footsteps from WCMQ, which advanced from #11 to #6 with its highest share in over a year. WMXJ fell from a tie at #3 into a tie at #8 with AUDACY Top 40/R WPOW (POWER 96).

This was the tenth consecutive 18-49 win for WHQT though the station did surrender all of last month’s large increase – plus a little extra. That said, it maintained better than a two-share lead over WFEZ, which moved up to #2 with its best book since MARCH. WLYF dipped to #3 with its lowest score since JANUARY, while two stations moved up and into a tie at #4. WEDR was up a slot with a small gain, while WZTU advanced from #7 with its highest score in over a year. WMIB went from #10 to #6, also with its best showing in over a year. WXDJ dropped from #3 to #7.

DETROIT: Changing Of The Guard

For the last two months, AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC has been the leading 6+ station. That streak came to an end as the station slipped to #3 (7.4-6.8). It was replaced by a pair of stations – BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX, which was up from #2 (7.2-6.9) and iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3), which rose from #3 (6.7-6.9). There were also two stations that doubled up at #4. AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET) remained in place but with its highest share in over a year (5.5-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC advanced from a tie at #8 with its best book since FEBRUARY (4.4-5.9). This pushed AUDACY News WWJ-A down to #6 (5.5-5.7). WNIC regained the cume crown with a 13.9% increase (843,800-961,100). The market was up by 1.6%.

Last month BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF had its eight-book 25-54 winning streak rendered moot. This month the station began a new streak as it rose from #3 to #1. However, it barely edged out a couple of stations at #2. A flat WCSX dropped down from the lead, while WNIC rocketed up from #9 with its best Frosty-free share in over a year. WXYT repeated at #4 with its fourth up book in a row and was joined there by BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE), which advanced from #8 with its largest share in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB slipped to #6 with a small loss and was tied with CUMULUS Hot AC WDVD. WOMC fell from #2 to #8, while WMXD dropped from a tie at #5 into a tie at #9 with iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955).

WRIF captured the 18-34 crown for the first time since APRIL and posted its best number since that very same month. WMGC was not far behind as it moved up to #2 with a rather large share increase. WJLB fell from #1 to #3 with its lowest score since JANUARY and was a share and a half out of second place. WMXD posted its best number since MARCH as it rose from a tie at #9 to #4. Three stations had been tied at #6. WKQI stepped up to #5 with a slight increase, while AUDACY Country WYCD remained in place with a slight decrease. WCSX was down to #7 with its lowest total since MARCH. Two stations exited the top five and landed in a heap at #8. WDVD was down from #5, while WOMC descended from #3.

Alert readers will have noticed by now that WMGC had a pretty good book. It ended up pushing the station from #5 to #1 18-49. WRIF had its first up book since JUNE and moved up to #2, while WJLB slid from #1 to #3 with a small loss. Those three stations were separated by less than a share. WNIC was a distant #4 as it rose from a tie at #9 and ended a three-book slide. WDVD dipped to #5 and was met there by WMXD, which stepped up from #6. WOMC dropped from #2 to #7.

PHOENIX: An Even Dozen

There may have been some movement among the 6+ rank and file, but one constant remained. iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) was #1 for the twelfth straight survey even though the station had its first down book since MAY (7.3-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) was a distant #2 as it returned most of last month’s large increase (6.1-5.3). Three stations had been tied at #5, but that agreement was shattered. HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX moved up to #3 with its highest share since MAY (4.5-5.1). iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFYI-A stepped up to #4 (4.5-4.7) where it was partnered with HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD. It slipped from #3 (5.5-4.7). The third part of that triangle was AUDACY Classic Hits KOOL (94.5 KOOL FM). It fell to #8 with its lowest mark since JUNE (4.5-3.9). In between were a pair of stations at #6. iHEARTMEDIA Country KNIX slid from #4 with its lowest score in over a year (4.9-4.4), while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) was up from #8 with its best score in over a year. KESZ continued as the cume champ (1,013,300-943,500) – a 6.9% drop. The market fell by 3.0%.

KUPD landed its largest 25-54 share in over a year and that put the station in first place for the first time since FEBRUARY. That ended the four-book winning streak for KESZ as it dipped to #2. KYOT repeated at #3 with a slight loss, while KSLX moved from a tie at #7 to #4 with its best book since MAY. AUDACY Country KMLE leapt from a tie at #9 to #5 with its best performance in over a year. KOOL dropped three places and into a tie at #7 with KNIX. ENTRAVISION Regional Mexican KLNZ (LA TRICOLOR 103.5) fell from a tie at #5 to #9.

In our previous journey to the valley, KUPD and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KZZP (104.7 KISS FM) were tied at #2 18-34. KUPD had a massive share increase to move up to #1, while KZZP remained at #2 with a slight gain. The stations went from even to being separated by a share and a half. Last month’s leader was KYOT, and it slipped to #3 with a slight loss. In the previous survey, three stations were tied at #5. This survey, KESZ stepped up to #4 as it rebounded from a down book, while AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) dipped to #6 despite landing its largest share since JUNE. KOOL ended up at #8. In between was KMXP, which rose from a tie at #11 to #7 with its best book in over a year.

KUPD was the returning 18-49 champion as it posted its best number in over a year. KESZ stepped up to #2 with a slight increase, while KYOT moved down to #3 as it ended a strong two-book surge. A flat KZZP repeated at #4, while KMXP stepped up to #5 with its highest mark in over a year. KOOL dipped to #6.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Back And Forth

Two stations have been battling for the #1 spot 6+ for three books in a row including this one. In AUGUST they were tied. Last month iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) was #1, while HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) was #2. Those roles were reversed this time. KSTP was #1 (7.6-8.2), while KQQL stepped down to #2 (8.7-7.8). MPR N/T KNOW repeated at #3 though it ended a three-book surge (7.5-7.3). The VIKINGS are back so iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN) was, too. The station had its best offensive output since FEBRUARY (4.7-7.0) as it leapt from a tie at #11 to #4. AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) bounced back from a down book (5.1-5.8) as it moved from #8 to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) slipped to #6 (6.0-5.5) and was just ahead of CUMULUS Classic Rock KQRS, which rose from a tie at #11 to #7 with its best book since DECEMBER (4.7-5.4). UNIVERSITY OF NORTHWESTERN-ST.PAUL Christian Contemporary KTIS had its smallest share since MAY (6.2-4.8) as it fell from #4 to #11. KQQL was the cume leader again and was essentially flat (846,100-846,300). The market grew by 0.7%.

KSTP continued to dominate 25-54 as it finished at #1 for the eighth book in a row. However, KFXN shaved the lead to under a share as it leapt from #8 to #2 with its highest score since APRIL. KZJK was up three places to #3 as it regained some of last month’s big share loss. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #4. KNOW took one step upward with a slight increase, while iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KTCZ (CITIES 97.1) advanced from #7 with its best book in over a year. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) and KQQL had been #2 and #3, respectively, last survey. Both were down this time and landed in a tie at #6. KTIS fell from #4 to #9.

For the second book in a row, KQQL was both #1 18-34 and in double digits. KXXR came dangerously close to crossing the double-digit threshold as it repeated at #2. KSTP was not far behind as it remained at #3 and ended a two-book slide. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB was still at #4 with a slight loss but was forced to share with KTCZ, which moved up a slot, also with a slight increase. MPR AAA KCMP (THE CURRENT) has more than tripled its share over the last three surveys as it has moved from a tie at #13 to a tie at #11 to #9 and now #6.

The top four 18-49 stations were unchanged from last time. KSTP was #1 for the ninth book in a row. It was also in double digits for the fourth consecutive survey and seventh time in the last nine books. KQQL was back at a distant #2 with a slight loss. KXXR returned most of last month’s big gain but remained at #3, while KDWB was back at #4 as it rebounded from a down book. KFXN had its best outing since MAY as it jumped from #11 to #5. KTCZ and KNOW had been an item at #5. KTCZ slipped to #6 despite posting its best number in over a year, while KNOW slipped to #8 with a slight loss.





So ends our task for this survey. Thank you for slogging along with us. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in about 28 days to fully explore the NOVEMBER survey. Until then, stay safe.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.





« see more Net News