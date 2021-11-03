ALBA AUGUST is a DANISH-SWEDISH actor and singer/songwriter with a new single "Honey" out on UNIVERSAL MUSIC SWEDEN. She starred in the DANISH-language NETFLIX series, THE RAIN, where her single “Were Not Gonna Make It” was featured in the soundtrack. She is fluent in SWEDISH, DANISH and ENGLISH and she is getting ready to unleash her new album on NOVEMBER 12th. Check on "Honey" on today's PASSPORTS APPROVED.

« see more Net News