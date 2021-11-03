Investigative Podcast

MEADOWLARK MEDIA has partnered with ADVANCE LOCAL, owner of the HARRISBURG PATRIOT-NEWS and PENNLIVE.COM, to produce an investigative podcast series on the 10th anniversary of the arrest and indictment of PENN STATE assistant football coach JERRY SANDUSKY. "THE MAYOR OF MAPLE AVENUE." The series, debuting TOMORROW and focusing on one of SANDUSKY's victims, the late SHAWN SINISI, is based on the PULITZER PRIZE-winning reporting of PATRIOT-NEWS reporter SARA GANIM (now at CNN) and is being supported by the FUND FOR INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALISM and the PULITZER CENTER FOR LOCAL REPORTING.

“SHAWN SINISI was an upbeat kid whose life unraveled after he attended a PENN STATE football camp,” said PENNLIVE VP/Content BURKE NOEL, the podcast's Associate Producer. “SARA’s powerful reporting details how SHAWN spent 14 years bouncing between jail, rehab facilities and homelessness. The endless roadblocks the young man and his family faced, as they attempted to overcome addiction and trauma, clearly point to a national rehab system in drastic need of overhaul.”

MEADOWLARK Exec. Dir./Audio CARL SCOTT said, “SARA’s coverage of the SANDUSKY scandal has been revelatory since the beginning and we're proud to partner with ADVANCE to further illuminate the importance of SHAWN SINISI’s story.”

