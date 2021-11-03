Willie Mays, Ken Griffey Sr., Jeff Smulyan and Ken Griffey, Jr. from 1991 spring training.

JEFF SMULYAN, founder of EMMIS COMMUNICATIONS, former owner of the SEATTLE MARINERS and creator of the nation’s all-sports radio format with WFAN in NEW YORK, is set to release his new book NEVER RIDE A ROLLER COASTER UPSIDE DOWN in 2022. The book will provide a look at SMULYAN’s expansive business and entertainment career with insights into successes and misses – and near misses. Topics will be of interest to anyone in the radio, sports and media fields.

SMULYAN said, “I’ve certainly had some remarkable experiences in my career, from radio, to TV, to MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL, to being an Ambassador and even having a network nationalized in HUNGARY. After promising friends and family for years that I would write it all down, I’ve finally decided to do it. Some of it is wild, some of it is unbelievable, but it is all 100 percent true.”





