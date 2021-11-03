Block (Photo: Eric Ryan Anderson)

OPRY NEXTSTAGE has named MERCURY NASHVILLE artist PRISCILLA BLOCK as its featured artist for NOVEMBER.

The program, developed by OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP and the GRAND OLE OPRY, to highlight a new artist every month, has previously featured artists YOLA, NIKO MOON, HAILEY WHITTERS, PARKER McCOLLUM and LAINEY WILSON this year.

As previously reported, BLOCK will perform during the first-ever OPRY NEXTSTAGE Live in Concert show on SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21st (NET NEWS 10/12). Tickets start at $29 and are available for purchase now at Opry.com.

“I am so honored to get to continue my journey with this new OPRY chapter," said BLOCK. "I am forever grateful for their foundation to Country music. The fact that I have their support is more than I could ever wish for. I am pinching myself that I am getting to join this year’s class of talented people, many of whom I have been a fan of for the last few years.”

BLOCK gave PEOPLE.com an exclusive look at her OPRY NEXTAGE performance of her new song, “Peaked in High School.” Watch here.

