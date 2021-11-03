Ziggy Alberts (Photo: Facebook)

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND has signed COMMONFOLK RECORDS, the label founded and led by singer-songwriter ZIGGY ALBERTS, to a global distribution deal. ALBERTS will continue to oversee the label along with ANNEKA ALBERTS, co-founder and GM.

Said ALBERTS, “I can’t wait to work with the wonderful team at Ingrooves,” said Ziggy Alberts. “I love all the different genres they distribute, and I’m excited to continue innovating and improving how we release music in an ever-changing industry!”

The first release under the new deal is the ZIGGY ALBERT's single “I Believe,” which drops today on all streaming services.

Commented INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND Managing Director NINA RABE-CAIRNS, “This is one of these partnerships where everything felt right from the very beginning. ZIGGY, ANNEKA and the rest of the COMMONFOLK team have created a very special business. We were instantly drawn to how open and welcoming the team is and their level of professionalism with such an organized focus on business growth. It makes us very proud that COMMONFOLKS RECORDS chose us to help expand on ZIGGY’s already impressive success story as an artist globally. The label’s next chapter will be an exciting one.”

Commented ANNEKA ALBERTS, “We are truly excited to begin our journey with TEAM INGROOVES! As an independent label, we are grateful for the support and enthusiasm from a talented international team who are ready to hit the ground running alongside us and all of our upcoming projects.”

INGROOVES MUSIC GROUP Label & Business Development Manager RICK BUTTERWORTH added, “We look forward to collaborating with the team at COMMONFOLK to build on ZIGGY’s story locally and sharing his music with fans worldwide. Our global team will use INGROOVES’ innovative proprietary analytics and solutions to help spread his story into other regions and seize opportunities wherever they exist.”

« see more Net News