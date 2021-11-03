Jaye Powers

CUMULUS MEDIA Active Rock KCJK (105.1 THE X)/KANSAS CITY, MO has promoted JAYE POWERS to Afternoons, replacing CASSIDAY PROCTOR, who transferred to CUMULUS BUFFALO-ERIE. POWERS, who joined KCJK in 2020 for weekends, and also served as in-studio producer of Adult Hits sister-station KCMO's top-ranked “KELLY and MACKENZIE” morning show, will remain part of the sideline production team for KANSAS CITY CHIEFS home games.

CUMULUS KANSAS CITY OM JIM FOX said, "JAYE’s excitement about radio and willingness to work tirelessly to pursue his dream is reminiscent of the passion that drove so many of us to this industry. If ever there was someone who truly earned a gig, it’s JAYE!”

KCJK PD JAGGER added, “JAYE lives the rock lifestyle and completely understands the brand and strategy behind 105.1 THE X. He’s worked hard to develop into a strong on-air personality. I’m happy he’s officially joining us as a full-time member of our team.”

POWERS commented, “I’m thrilled to have this opportunity and contribute to our next steps growing the huge KC rock brand of 105.1 THE X. Many thanks to DONNA BAKER, JIM FOX, and JAGGER for the trust and consideration, also to KELLY URICH and MACKENZIE JUSTICE for letting me learn while being a part of record ratings on 94.9 KCMO.”

