Final performers named

GABBY BARRETT, THOMAS RHETT, KEITH URBAN, ZAC BROWN BAND and show host LUKE BRYAN have been added to the list of performers for "The 55th Annual CMA AWARDS,” set for WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10th at NASHVILLE’s BRIDGESTONE ARENA. Additionally DIERKS BENTLEY will team up with BRELAND and HARDY to perform their current rising hit, “Beers On Me,” and singer/actress JENNIFER HUDSON will make her CMA AWARDS debut on the show, which will air live on ABC from 7-10p (CT).

BARRETT will perform her hit, “The Good Ones,” while BRYAN is scheduled to play his newest single, “Up.” RHETT will sing “Country Again,” URBAN will perform “Wild Hearts,” and ZAC BROWN BAND will play “Same Boat.”

They join a previously announced group of performers that includes: DAN + SHAY, ERIC CHURCH, BLAKE SHELTON, LUKE COMBS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, OLD DOMINION, CHRIS STAPLETON, JIMMIE ALLEN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, and the pairings of ASHLEY McBRYDE and CARLY PEARCE, JASON ALDEAN and CARRIE UNDERWOOD, CHRIS YOUNG and KANE BROWN, and MICKEY GUYTON with BRITTNEY SPENCER and MADELINE EDWARDS.

The show’s presenters have not yet been revealed.

