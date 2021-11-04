Aldernan, Hanna

NASHVILLE-based business management firm FARRIS, SELF & MOORE (FSM) has hired STEPHANIE ALDERMAN and DORIAN HANNA. ALDERMAN will serve as Business Mgr., while HANNA will act as Client Mgr. The company provides business management and financial planning services to hit songwriters, major touring acts and national recording artists.

FSM also added EMMA GIBSON as Client Bookkeeper, GRAHAM HANEY in office administration and ELAINA RIGGS to its royalty team. RIGGS will report to recently promoted Royalty Dir. MATT NAJDOWSKI.

We could not be happier to welcome STEPHANIE and DORIAN to the FSM family and team,” said FSM co-founder CATHERINE MOORE. “Their extensive knowledge and experience in the music industry will be a significant resource to our firm and all of our staff. Their leadership will help FSM continue to serve our clients at the all-in, full-service level our firm is known for.”

