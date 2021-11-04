Levine (Photo: Guy Aroch) - blackbear (Photo: Spotify

MAROON 5's ADAM LEVINE and singer, songwriter and producer blackbear (MATTHEW MUSTO) have signed with ASCAP (THE AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS).

ASCAP CEO ELIZABETH MATTHEWS commented, "ADAM’s craft as a songwriter has made MAROON 5 one of the top groups of all time on the airplay charts. MATTHEW has managed the rare feat of conquering the pop, rock, R&B and hip-hop charts with his songs in just a few short years. We are thrilled to have both of these incredible artists join the ASCAP family and to help support and nurture their future success as they continue to create some of the world’s best-loved music."

LEVINE added, "ASCAP is without a doubt the best at what they do. They’re champions of the greatest songs in the world and I am happy to be in business with them."

blackbear (MUSTO) said, "ASCAP is the best advocate for songwriters and their team is committed to helping us maximize our creative potential. I’m excited to be working with them in the next phase of my journey."

