New Formats Unveiled

FOREVER MEDIA has made a couple of moves in CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA, flipping WONN/YORK from Sports to Top 40, with new call letters and branding and is now known as WNUU (NU 92.7).

Concurrently, sister WLPA/LANCASTER also flips from Sports, and is now simulcasting sister Classic Rock WYCR/YORK, with the new calls WRKY and handle ROCKY 98.5.

