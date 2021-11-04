Eagan

COX MEDIA GROUP (CMG) has named CHRIS EAGAN VP/Audience &Operations, effective immediately. In this role, EAGAN will lead the overarching programming strategy, audience development and multiplatform distribution for CMG RADIO. He will also lead the CMG Digital Content team and partnerships to drive innovation for CMG RADIO.

EAGAN previously served as Senior Dir./Operations for CMG ATLANTA Radio, where he led the continued evolution of operations, brand presence and programming for AC WSB-FM (B98.5), News Talk WSB (WSB-AM), Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER) and Top 40 WALR (KISS 104.1).

SVP-Head/Radio ROB BABIN said, “There is nothing we love more than being able to promote internal talent to fill crucial roles such as this one. CHRIS is an excellent leader who has demonstrated continued success in every role he has held at CMG. He has the unique ability to combine strategic vision, team alignment, and operational execution, leading to successful outcomes. His experience partnering across CMG divisions and partners will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

VP/GM-ATLANTA radio JALEIGH LONG added, “EAGAN has been instrumental in recruiting top talent and connecting our premiere brands with the ATLANTA audience for the past nine years. It’s remarkable to have him in this role to make a greater impact across CMG.”

EAGAN said, “This is an exciting time for our industry and our company, and I am honored to be tapped for this role. I look forward to working with our markets on further enhancing our award-winning radio brands and looking to the future for new partnerships and areas where we can grow our audiences."

