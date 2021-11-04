Big $ Gains

SPOTIFY has just released its Q3 financials and according to the full release, “Nearly all of our major metrics finished better than expected, including MAUs, Revenue, Gross Margin, and Operating Income."

Financial Metrics

Revenue of €2,501 million grew 27% Y/Y in Q3 (or 26% Y/Y on a constant currency basis) and was at the top end of our guidance range due to significant strength in advertising. Premium Revenue grew 22% Y/Y to €2,178 million (or 21% Y/Y constant currency) while Ad-Supported Revenue was particularly strong, growing 75% Y/Y to €323 million (or 75% Y/Y constant currency).

Monthly Active Users (“MAUs”)

Total MAUs grew 19% Y/Y to 381 million in the quarter, up from 365 million last quarter and near the top end of our guidance range. We experienced double digit Y/Y growth in all regions with particular strength in Rest of World where performance was aided by the resumption of marketing activity in India along with above-plan growth in the Philippines and Indonesia. We also saw improved momentum across the 86 markets launched earlier this year, with outperformance led by South Korea, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

Premium Subscribers

Our Premium Subscribers grew 19% Y/Y to 172 million in the quarter, up from 165 million last quarter and towards the midpoint of the guidance range. We tested a Premium promotion in the third quarter, which aided the typical seasonality of our business and also helped offset the tough comp from the successful launch of RUSSIA and surrounding territories in Q3 last year.

You can read the full report, here.

