3rd QTR Results

The global media, marketing and technology company ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION, released financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ending SEPTEMBER 30th.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights:

Net revenue up 216% over the prior-year period

Net income attributable to common stockholders up 35% over the prior-year period

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA up 42% over the prior-year period

Operating cash flow up 50% over the prior-year period

Free cash flow up 112% over the prior-year period

Acquisition of CISNEROS INTERACTIVE's remaining 49% (now wholly-owned)

Acquisition of MEDIADONUTS, marking entry into SOUTHEAST ASIA

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share

Acquisition of 365 DIGITAL, marking entry into AFRICA

ENTRAVISION Chairman/CEO WALTER F. ULLOA stated, “Entravision reported very strong results for the third quarter, with revenue improving 216% and adjusted EBITDA increasing by 42% over the prior-year period. Thanks to the exceptional work of our entire team, we saw growth in core revenue across each of our business segments, with digital, in particular, making a significant contribution to our overall performance and now comprising 73% of total revenue.”

ULLOA continued, “During the quarter, we continued to strengthen our digital segment, both organically and through acquisitions. At the end of AUGUST, we acquired the remaining 49 percent of CISNEROS INTERACTIVE, which is now wholly-owned by us, expanding our reach in LATIN AMERICA. Prior to that, in July, we acquired MEDIADONUTS, marking our entry into SOUTHEAST ASIA. Finally, just today, we announced the acquisition of 365 DIGITAL, a digital marketing solutions agency in SOUTH AFRICA and marking our entry into AFRICA. Our digital operations now have a presence on five continents. These acquisitions will serve us favorably as we expand our client base and geographic footprint. We are evolving our business to meet the demands of our clients while generating value for all of our stakeholders as we build a company that is truly a digital media powerhouse."

On November 1st, ENTRAVISION acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of stock of 365 DIGITAL MEDIA (Pty) Ltd, a digital marketing solutions agency headquartered in SOUTH AFRICA. The transaction was funded from cash on hand, includes a purchase price of approximately $1.9 million in cash, and earn-out payments based upon the achievement of certain EBITDA targets in calendar years 2022, 2023 and 2024, calculated as a pre-determined multiple of EBITDA for each of those years.

The Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $0.025 per share on the Company's Class A, Class B and Class U common stock, in an aggregate amount of approximately $2.1 million. The quarterly dividend will be payable on December 31, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 16, 2021, and the common stock will trade ex-dividend on December 15, 2021. The Company currently anticipates that future cash dividends will be paid on a quarterly basis; however, any decision to pay future cash dividends will be subject to approval by the Board.

The complete report can be downloaded here.

« see more Net News