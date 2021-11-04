Cadillac Jack

Former CUMULUS Country WKHX (then known as KICKS 101.5)/ATLANTA morning host CADILLAC JACK joins GEORGIA RADIO ALLIANCE Country WEKS (THE BEAR 92.5)/ZEBULON, GA for afternoons, effective MONDAY. NOVEMBER 7th. Current afternoon host STEVE MITCHELL will remain with the station, taking over Creative Services duties and hosting a weekend show.

CADILLAC JACK (aka CADDY) had an acrimonious split from WKHX after 25 years in 2019 (NET NEWS 7/22/19), and later filed a wrongful termination suit against CUMULUS (NET NEWS 1/6/20).

“I’ve binged NETFLIX. Not just a particular show, but all of NETFLIX,” he said of his two-years off the air, during which he and his wife, DONNA, launched a podcast (NET NEWS 12/10/19). The couple will continue to host that twice-weekly podcast, "CADILLAC JACK: My Second Act."

“I have mastered the complexities of the washer and dryer, and I’ve learned to become a better dad, husband and friend. It’s time to plug back in and reconnect with Country music fans in ATLANTA," he continued. "The growth and expansion coming very soon to THE BEAR brand and all of GEORGIA RADIO ALLIANCE is intense. I’ve seen the battle plans. I am beyond hungry and I can’t wait to fire the first shot on MONDAY.”

Said GEORGIA RADIO ALLIANCE Pres./CEO CHRIS MURRAY, "CADDY will certainly raise the bar at THE BEAR, and in the market overall. We're excited to have come to an agreement with him. The ‘CADILLAC JACK’ brand remains very strong in ATLANTA.”

Added company VP/Programming KEVIN STEELE, "I worked alongside CADDY for many years at KICKS, and know his passion for radio. He’s a fan first, and he has fostered a relationship with the artists and the listeners that exists with no other country personality in ATLANTA, and possibly the entire format."

