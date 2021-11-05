Smith (Photo: Alan Poizner)

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE has signed Country singer/songwriter NATE SMITH. In celebration, he released a single, co-written with TRANNIE ANDERSON and JONATHAN SMITH, "Raised Up," TODAY (11/5).

The PARADISE, CA native moved to NASHVILLE after a wildfire devastated his hometown. Upon his arrival, he released his song, "Wildfire," which landed him a publishing deal with SONY ATV. SMITH has been touring with BRETT ELDREDGE and MORGAN EVANS for the past few months, and was also named a SPOTIFY "Hot Country Artist to Watch" for 2021.

SMITH is managed by KEVIN "CHIEF" ZARZUK and SIMON TIKHMAN with THE CORE ENTERTAINMENT.

« see more Net News