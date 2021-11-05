Christmas Music Started 11/8

CRISTA MEDIA KCMS (SPIRIT 105.3)/SEATTLE has switched to all-CHRISTMAS (11/8) for the next 47 days, rebranding as, “CHRISTMAS SPIRIT 105.3.” In years past SPIRIT 105.3 has flipped to CHRISTMAS music on THANKSGIVING night, but in 2020 it switched earlier in the month and the response was very positive.



MD/Middays SARAH TAYLOR said, “CHRISTMAS music is the perfect reminder that there’s still joy because JESUS was born, and there’s a lot of comfort in enjoying the CHRISTMAS season. We want to bring this to the community we are so honored to be serving.”



GM CHANNAH HANBERG added, “Listeners are telling us that they’re still struggling through the pandemic, but for different reasons this year. We all need hope, and we believe that the spirit of CHRISTMAS is exactly what we need, which is why we’re stepping up to provide extra hope and joy to SEATTLE, again, this year.”

