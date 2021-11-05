JR

iHEARTMEDIA's Top 40 KPTT (HITS 95.7)/DENVER has hired JR as the new PM drive host effective NOVEMBER 8th. He will be on air weekdays from 3p to 7p.

JR joins the DENVER market from Midwest COMMUNICATIONS INC. in NASHVILLE, where he most recently served as the PM Drive Host on Top 40 WNFN (HOT 106.7). He began his career at Top 40 WJBQ (Q97.9)/PORTLAND, ME.

PD/HITS 95.7 JOHN E. KAGE said, “JR is a super talented jock, with a track record of success in Top 40 stations. His social media skills are next level and I’m excited to bring his passion and excitement to HITS 95.7 and the Mile-High City.”

SVP/Programming/iHEARTMEDIA DENVER, JOJO TURNBEAUGH said, “JR is one of the final pieces to the puzzle to level up HITS 95.7. His passion, content and social media skills are a perfect match to drive home Mile High City listeners.”

JR added, “I’m excited to be a part of the iHEARTMEDIA DENVER team. I can’t wait to get to work and help build HITS 95.7 into a powerhouse while connecting with the COLORADO community. I’m thrilled to call COLORADO my new home.”

