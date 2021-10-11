Industry insiders receive ALL ACCESS' exclusive MEDIABASE chart recap analysis in their e-mail box every MONDAY morning. How about you? This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Laroi/Bieber #1 For 10th Week; Doja Cat/Weeknd Top 5; Jonas Brothers Top 15; Eilish, Anxiety/Willow/Tyler Cole Top 20

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER grab a 10th week atop the Top 40 chart with "Stay"

* LIL NAS X & JACK HARLOW retain the runner-up spot with "INDUSTRY BABY," with both songs over the 18,000 mark this week

* DOJA CAT has another top 5 hit with "You Right," featuring THE WEEKND, up 6*-5* at +429 spins

* Three songs inside the top 15 post spin gains north of 1000

* DOJA CAT also has "Need To Know" move 8*-7* at +1379

* ADELE moves 9*-8* with "Easy On Me," up 1606 spins

* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA leap to 12* with "Cold Heart," up 1168 spins

* JONAS BROTHERS hit the top 15 with "Who's In Your Head," rising 17*-15*

* BILLIE EILISH enters the top 20, climbing 21*-19* with "Happier Than Ever," up 784 spins

* THE ANXIETY, WILLOW & TYLER COLE go top 20, up 23*-20* with "Meet Me At Our Spot," up 853 spins

* NIEKED X MAE MULLER X POLO G surge 28*-21* with "Better Days," at +2467 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND are the top debut at 27* with "One Right Now," with 1956 spins

* SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA and THE WEEKND surge 40*-28* with "Moth To A Flame" at +1031 spins

* CKAY debuts at 38* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah,") up 817 spins

* TROYE SIVAN enters at 39* with "Angel Baby" at +220 spins

Rhythmic: Doja Cat Holds Top Spot; Kid/Bieber, Blxst/Tyga/Ty Top 5; Capella Grey, Chloe Top 10

* DOJA CAT scores a 2nd week at #1 with "Need To Know" at +208 spins

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER go top 5, moving 6*-4* with "Stay" up 302 spins

* BLXST goes top 5 with "Chosen" featuring TY DOLLA $IGN and TYGA, up 7*-5* and +456 spins

* A sharp 10*-6* move for DRAKE & LIL BABY with "Girls Want Girls" at +652 spins

* Newcomer CAPELLA GREY goes top 10 with "Gyalis" up 11*-8* and +397 spins

* Also new to the top 10 is CHLOE with "Have Mercy" moving 13*-10* and +365 spins

* WALE is top 15 with "Poke It Out" up 17*-15* with J. COLE, at +387 spins

* CKAY hits the top 20 with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" up 634 spins and moving 22*-20*

* MAJID JORDAN debuts at 34* with "Stars Align" featuring DRAKE, up 371 spins

* YOUNG THUG debuts at 37* with "Bubbly" featuring DRAKE and TRAVIS SCOTT, at +339 spins

* YUNG BLEU comes on at 39* with "Beautiful Lies" featuring KEHLANI, up 421 spins

* POST MALONE & THE WEEKND enter at 40* with "One Right Now" with 563 spins

Urban: Normani/Cardi B New #1; Drake/Lil Baby Top 5; BAS/J. Cole/Lil Tjay Top 15; Latto Top 20

* NORMANI takes over the top spot with "Wild Side" featuring CARDI B, up 3*-1* and +722 spins

* CAPELLA GREY holds at 4* with "Gyalis" but scores a gain of 665 spins

* DRAKE & LIL BABY hit the top 5 with "Girls Want Girls" up 6*-5* and are +570 spins

* BAS hit the top 15 with "The Jackie" up 16*-15* featuring J. COLE & LIL TJAY

* LATTO goes top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Big Energy," and are +369 spins

* SUMMER WALKER surges 36*-26* with "Ex For A Reason," up 346 spins

* CKAY scores the top debut at 28* with "Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)" up 555 spins

* YOUNG THUG enters at 31* with "Bubbly" featuring DRAKE and TRAVIS SCOTT, at +581 spins

Hot AC: Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber Hold #1; Adele Top 3; Elton John/Dua Lipa Top 10; Olivia Rodrigo Top 20

* THE KID LAROI & JUSTIN BIEBER "Stay" at #1 for a 5th week (that's now 15 weeks combined between the Top 40 and Hot AC charts)

* ADELE goes top 3 with "Easy On Me," up 816 spins

* ELTON JOHN & DUA LIPA hit the top 10 with "Cold Heart," moving 12*-10* and are +329 spins

* OLIVIA RODRIGO leaps into the top 20 with "traitor," up 25*-20* and +389 spins

* LIL NAS X goes top 25 with "Thats What I Want," moving 27*-25* and +124 spins

* HALSEY debuts at 40* with "Darling"

Active Rock: Asking Alexandria New #1; Papa Roach Top 3; Bad Wolves Top 5; Ghost Top 10

* ASKING ALEXANDRIA moves 3*-1* with "Alone Again" at +118 spins

* PAPA ROACH enters the top 3 with "Kill The Noise," up 4*-3* and is up 62 spins

* BAD WOLVES go top 5 with "Lifeline," rising 6*-4* and are +75 spins

* GHOST hit the top 10 with "Hunter's Moon," moving 11*-10* and are +130 spins

* NITA STRAUSS and DAVID DRAIMAN enter the top 15 with "Dead Inside," up 20*-15* at +162 spins

* MASTODON goes 21*-19* with "Teardrinker"

* SLASH and MYLES KENNEDY are top 20 in their second week, up 28*-20* with "The River Is Rising," up 172 spins

* JACK WHITE leaps 35*-23* with "Taking Me Back," up 183 spins

* BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE debut at 35* with "Rainbow Veins"

* AVATAR enter at 38* with "Going Hunting"

* BLACK LABEL SOCIETY debut at 40* with "Set You Free"

Alternative: Maneskin Hold Top Spot; Vance Joy Runner Up; Lumineers Top 3; Jack White Top 15; Nessa Barrett Top 20

* MANESKIN hold the top spot with "Beggin'" for a 6th week

* VANCE JOY is the new runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Missing Piece," up 125 spins

* LUMINEERS go top 3 with "BRIGHTSIDE," up 5*-3* and are up 172 spins

* JACK WHITE goes top 15, up 20*-14* with "Taking Me Back," up 269 spins

* NESSA BARRETT enters the top 20 with "i hope ur miserable...," at 19* and +100 spins

* NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS goes top 20 as well with “Survivor”

* COIN have the top debut at 25* with "Chapstick" at a +374 spins

* WOMBATS enter at 37* with "If You Ever Leave..."

* PAPA ROACH comes in at 39* with "Kill The Noise"

Triple A: Lumineers Hold Top Spot; Adele Runner Up; My Morning Jacket Top 10

* LUMINEERS hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "BRIGHTSIDE"

* ADELE is the runner up in her third week with "Easy On Me," up 3*-2*

* MY MORNING JACKET go top 10, up 12*-10* with "Love Love Love"

* MANESKIN go top 15 with "Beggin," climbing 18*-15*

* BAND OF HORSES vault 23*-16* with "Crutch" at +89 spins

* LEON BRIDGES goes top 20 with "Steam"

* SPOON debuts at 27* with "The Hardest Cut"

* KINGS OF LEON enter at 29* with "Time In Disguise"

* TEARS FOR FEARS are back and return at 30* with "The Tipping Point"

