Hayes (Photo: Robert Chavers)

Congratulations to MONUMENT RECORDS' WALKER HAYES for taking the #1 spot on the MEDIABASE Country singles chart this week with his hit, "Fancy Like."

Kudos to MONUMENT RECORDS VP/Radio Promotion LUKE JENSEN, Dirs./Regional Promotion KATELYN LESTER, LISA MASTRIANNI and STEVE PLESHE, and Promotion Coord. MARA MEADOWS.

« see more Net News