JOSH OSBORNE has been named the AMERICAN SOCIETY OF COMPOSERS, AUTHORS AND PUBLISHERS (ASCAP) Country Music Songwriter of the Year for the first time. Other winners in the 59th Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards include LEE BRICE's two-week chart-topper, "One Of Them Girls," co-written by ASCAP's ASHLEY GORLEY, which received ASCAP Country Music Song of the Year honors. SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING earned Publisher of the Year for the first time since 2012.

Beginning TODAY (11/7) ASCAP is honoring the writers and publishers of Country music’s most-performed songs of the past year in a four-day-long virtual format across all social media platforms. Using the hashtag #ASCAPAWARDS, exclusive winner photos, acceptance speeches and performance videos will be posted to @ASCAP on FACEBOOK, TWITTER and INSTAGRAM pages. Posts will be made each day through NOVEMBER 10th. A complete list of winners can be found here.

The virtual celebration will also include a celebration of the life of longtime ASCAP NASHVILLE head and SVP CONNIE BRADLEY, who died earlier this year (NET NEWS 3/28). Watch a video tribute to BRADLEY here that includes remembrances from artists AMY GRANT, WYNONNA JUDD, TRISHA YEARWOOD and others.

Also featured are performances from three songwriters of their hits. CHRIS AUGUST performs "Got Whispered Your Name" (cut by KEITH URBAN), MADELINE MERLO sings "Champagne Night" (LADY A) and LAINEY WILSON performs her own single, "Things A Man Oughta Know."

