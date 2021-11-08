Gaines

Veteran Country programmer SCOTT GAINES joins SUMMITMEDIA as OM for its KNOXVILLE cluster, and PD of Country WCYQ (100.3 THE WOLF), effective TODAY (11/8). He joins the company from ALPHA MEDIA, where he was OM for its AMARILLO, TX stations since 2020 He was also the PD, Dir./Content and afternoon air personality for Country KGNC.

In addition to WCYQ, the KNOXVILLE cluster includes Classic Hits WNOX (AWESOME 93.1), Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5) and Top 40 WWST (STAR 102.1). He succeeds KEVIN “GRAVY” CANUP, who departed the company in MAY (NET NEWS 5/11).

“SUMMIT KNOXVILLE is excited to welcome a radio veteran of SCOTT’s caliber to the KNOXVILLE market,” said EVP RANDY CHASE. “I’m looking forward to having his expertise and passion part of our team.”

“I am so unbelievably honored to be chosen for the SUMMIT leadership team in KNOXVILLE,” GAINES said. “The heritage of these stations runs deep in KNOXVILLE. I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Prior to joining ALPHA MEDIA, where he oversaw Rhythmic Top 40 KVWE (WE 102.9), News-Talk KGNC-A and Classic Hits KXGL (EAGLE 100.5), in addition to WGNC-F, GAINES was APD and afternoon host at CUMULUS Country WKHX/ATLANTA since 2017. Prior stops in his 35-year career include afternoons at CUMULUS Country WGKX/MEMPHIS, afternoons at WSM-FM (95.5 NASH ICON)/NASHVILLE, APD/MD/afternoon host at then-Country WDTW/DETROIT, and OM for Country KUSJ/KILLEEN-TEMPLE, TX. He has also been an air personality for WESTWOOD ONE’s Mainstream Country, NASH Icon, and Country Gold formats (the latter when it was part of DIAL GLOBAL).

