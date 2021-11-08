Nominees revealed

The 11 finalists for COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR (CRS) 2022's "New Faces Of Country Music Show" were revealed TODAY (11/8). They are: WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE’s GABBY BARRETT, MERCURY NASHVILLE’s PRISCILLA BLOCK, WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ BLANCO BROWN, BIG MACHINE RECORDS’ CALLISTA CLARK, MONUMENT RECORDS’ WALKER HAYES, ARISTA NASHVILLE’s RYAN HURD, MCA NASHVILLE’s PARKER McCOLLUM, RCA NASHVILLE’s NIKO MOON, COLUMBIA NASHVILLE’s JAMESON RODGERS, WHEELHOUSE RECORDS’ ELVIE SHANE and BROKEN BOW RECORDS’ LAINEY WILSON.

The five acts with the most votes will comprise the lineup for the show, which will be held on the final night of CRS 2022, set for FEBRUARY 23rd-25th at the OMNI NASHVILLE HOTEL. Voting opens on MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15th a 10a (CT), and will continue through FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19th at CountryRadioSeminar.com. Those who meet the voter criteria (see below) may participate.

Eligible voters are full-time employees primarily involved in the programming, promotion and distribution of Country music, including personnel from broadcast radio, satellite radio, television outlets and digital service providers, excluding those with vested interests in individual artists or musical works, such as labels, managers, agents and publishers.

Tickets to the “New Faces” show were only available with in-person registrations for CRS 2022, and sold out within hours of going on sale in AUGUST.

