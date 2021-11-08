NASHVILLE-based nonprofit MUSICIANS ON CALL (MOC) will present a "Concert For Veterans Presented by Wrangler," a virtual concert aimed at inspiring hope and appreciation with veterans in all VETERANS AFFAIRS (VA) facilities nationwide for VETERANS DAY, this THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11th.

This week, the concert featuring WYNONNA JUDD, PETER FRAMPTON, DARIUS RUCKER, SARA EVANS, LAINEY WILSON, MICHAEL RAY, STRIKING MATCHES, JAMESON RODGERS, CAYLEE HAMMACK, SARAHBETH TAITE, CATIE OFFERMAN and more is being shared with VA facilities through MOC’s Virtual Bedside Performance Program. The show is hosted by BIG SKY MUSIC GROUP recording artist STEPHANIE QUAYLE from the THE BLUEBIRD CAFE in NASHVILLE.

“This year has been especially hard on hospitalized veterans and their caregivers who have had to go without the regular support of their loved ones and volunteers in the hospital due to the pandemic," said MOC President & CEO PETE GRIFFIN. "MOC’s live music programs have always meant a lot to our VA partners and, while we’ve missed visiting with the veterans in person, we are glad to have remained connected during this hard time through our virtual programs."

MOC has brought music both in person and virtually to more than 86,000 patients, family members and caregivers in VA facilities.

