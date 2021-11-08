Broader Footprint

After having AKRON PUBLIC SCHOOLS Triple A WAPS (THE SUMMIT)/ AKRON expand its reach to STRUTHERS-YOUNGSTOWN, OH via a simulcast agreement with STRUTHERS CITY SCHOOLS WKTL several years ago, THE SUMMIT can now also be heard in ATHENS, OH – the home of OHIO UNIVERSITY – via translator 90.1 FM W211BT. The translator was acquired from SPIRIT COMMUNICATIONS.

THE SUMMIT PD BRAD SAVAGE said, "We are very excited to expand THE SUMMIT brand and bring our eclectic music programming to another world-class city in OHIO."

« see more Net News