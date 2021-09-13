Rhett

Congratulations to THE VALORY MUSIC CO.’s THOMAS RHETT for earning 97 MEDIABASE adds this week with his new single, "Slow Down Summer," making it the most added song at Country radio.

Kudos to VALORY Pres. GEORGE BRINER, VP/Promotion CHRIS PALMER, VP/Promotion & Digital ASHLEY SIDOTI, Dir./WEST COAST Promotion AMY STALEY, Dir./SOUTHWEST Promotion CHRISTY DINAPOLI, Dir./NORTHEAST Promotion DON GOSSELIN, Dir./MIDWEST Promotion ADAM BURNES, Dir./SOUTHEAST Promotion BROOKE NIXON, and Coord./Promotion ATHENA PUHARIC.

