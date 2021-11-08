Looking For A Promotions Director

COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS is actively seeking qualified applicants for the post of Promotions Director for its 10 radio stations in the WATERTOWN, NY and OGDENSBURG/ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY markets. The chosen candidate will supervise all promotions to ensure all obligations are met in a timely manner.

Responsibilities will include:

• Creating and executing on-air promotions/events with programming and sales departments.

• Oversee station website design and continuing maintenance, with WORDPRESS experience.

• Community outreach and public relations.

• Oversee the creation and implementation of event coverage.

• Negotiate with vendors as needed and create win-win alliances.

• Possible daily air-shift on one or more stations, as needed.

• Previous Marketing and PR experience a plus.

• Previous experience with on-air voice work and broadcast announcing a must.

• Previous experience with digital editing and SCOTT STUDIOS software a plus.

For further information or to apply, please e-mail updated resume and cover letter of introduction to Jim_Leven@commbroadcasters.com.





