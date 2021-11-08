Cassiday Proctor Moves From KC

CUMULUS MEDIA Alternative WEDG (103.3 THE EDGE)/BUFFALO fills morning drive with CASSIDAY PROCTOR. She replaces THE SHREDD & RAGAN SHOW who moved mornings on sister Classic Rock WGRF (97 ROCK) three months ago (NET NEWS 8/11). In addition, PROCTOR adds middays on CUMULUS AC WXKC (CLASSY 100)/ERIE, PA. She most recently handled PM Drive on Active Rock KCJK (105.1 THE X) and KCHZ (95.7 THE VIBE)/KANSAS CITY, where she also served as Spotter for the KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (NET NEWS 11/4).

CUMULUS/BUFFALO-ERIE VP/Market Mgr. JIM RILEY said, "CASSIDAY’s track record of success in major market morning shows and her time on the nationally syndicated Bert Show made her a great candidate for this job. The fact that she married into a BUFFALO family, and this is where she wants to live and raise a family made her the obvious choice. We’re very lucky."

PROCTOR said, "I am thrilled that my journey with CUMULUS brings me to BUFFALO. To get back into morning drive was my dream, and to be able to do it in a city I love is the ultimate career win for me. Thanks to DONNA BAKER and the KC team for being so gracious in this process, and thank you to JIM RILEY, JOE SIRAGUSA, and JOHN DIMICK for believing in me and trusting me with this opportunity."

Previously, PROCTOR was AM Drive on HUBBARD Adult Hits WARH (106.5 THE ARCH)/ST. LOUIS, then-ENTERCOM Hot AC WSTR (STAR 94)/ATLANTA, and BEASLEY Top 40/Mainstream WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE.

