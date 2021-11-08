Ludacris Rocks Jeeterday (Photo: Jeeter)

LUDACRIS was the headliner, but DEMI LOVATO, CYPRESS HILL's B-REAL, basketballers DWYANE WADE and AL HARRINGTON made the scene at a sprawling BEVERLY HILLS mansion complete with a manmade lake to celebrate JEETERDAY, the popular, quickly growing pre-roll infused cannabis brand that is a celeb favorite, last SATURDAY night (11/6).

More than 500 guests were shuttled to the site, complete with a man-made lake, stilt-walkers, the MARIO BROTHERS and others enjoying the complementary eats provided by food trucks parked in the backyard and the free samples handed out until there were none left. There was also a number of "activations," including a "guess the strain' bar, personalized pre-roll kits and a performance by LUDACRIS, who sang classics like "Area Code, " "Throw the Bows," "Money Maker," "What's Your Fantasy" and "All I Do Is Win," dedicating the last to WADE, as he marveled at the occasion.

JEETERDAY was created by the team behind THE LIFE IN COLOR, ELECTRIC ZOO and TOMORROWLAND festivals and included an awe-inspiring tribute to the cannabis brand with a drone light display in the sky that had attendees gasping with delight. The company is known for their over-the-top commitment to one-of-a-kind in-person events and special moments, and they didn't leave anyone disappointed, with the company's FORBES 30-Under-30 co-founders, veteran music industry event promoters LUKASZ TRACZ and SEBASTIAN SOLANO, hosting the immersive happening.

