Wet Leg

VEVO has announced the launch of its DISCVR ARTISTS TO WATCH 2022 campaign. The program is now in its eighth year and consists of 21 global artists tipped to break through to the mainstream.

VEVO has a long history of supporting and introducing emerging artists to new global audiences, and its DSCVR ATW champions emerging artists through live performance content. Alumni include now-household names such as BILLIE EILISH, POP SMOKE, SAM SMITH and EARTHGANG.

The latest entrant is WET LEG, whose "Wet Dream" is streaming everywhere as of YESTERDAY. Says WET LEG, “We’re super-stoked to have been selected by VEVO to be a part of their DSCVR ARTISTS TO WATCH campaign. We had a lot of fun shooting this and are so excited to share it with you!”

Said VEVO Music & Talent Manager ALEX MORLEY, "WET LEG are one of the best bands I've come across in a long while. From the moment I heard their excellent debut single 'Chaise Longue' I was hooked! Their energetic guitar hits come with a wry sense of humor and addictive melodies that leave you wanting more. Their partnership with DOMINO feels like a match made in heaven and we’ve no doubt that 2022 is going to be a huge year for WET LEG. It was a joy capturing these performances and we can't wait to hear what's next from the ISLE OF WIGHT's finest export.

"

VEVO’s 2022 DSCVR “ARTISTS TO WATCH” are:

ANDY RIVERA (SONY COLUMBIA)

ARRDEE (ISLAND RECORDS)

BRRAY (UMLE)

CHIIILD (ISLAND RECORDS)

CLINTON KANE (COLUMBIA)

ENNY (FAMM)

EST GEE (INTERSCOPE)

GRIP (INTERSCOPE)

JAWNY (INTERSCOPE)

JESSICA WINTER (ROYA)

LOLA YOUNG (ISLAND RECORDS)

MIMI WEBB (EPIC)

NIJA (CAPITOL)

PIP MILLETT (DREAMLIFE/SME)

POUPIE (ISLAND DEF JAM)

RONISIA (SONY)

SEN SENRA (UNIVERSAL MUSIC SPAIN/SONIDO MUCHACHO)

SEORI (88RISING/ATISPAUS)

SERIOUS KLEIN (THE ORCHARD)

WET LEG (DOMINO)

WILLIE JONES (SONY NASHVILLE)

« see more Net News