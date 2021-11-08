Coming To Theatres On February 25, 2022

FOO FIGHTERS will star in a horror comedy, STUDIO 666, which is set for a wide domestic release on FEBRUARY 25th via OPEN ROAD FILMS. The all-star cast includes also includes WHITNEY CUMMINGS, LESLIE GROSSMAN, WILL FORTE, JENNA ORTEGA and JEFF GARLIN. The film, directed by BJ MCDONNELL, is about the FOO FIGHTERS moving into an ENCINO, CA mansion steeped in grisly rock and roll history to record their much anticipated 10th album with DAVE GROHL finding himself grappling with supernatural forces that threaten both the completion of the album and the lives of the band.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level… A full length feature horror comedy film,"” said DAVE GROHL. "Like most things FOO, STUDIO 666 began with a far fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album “Medicine at Midnight” (told you that place was haunted!) we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of TOM ORTENBERG and the team at OPEN ROAD FILMS we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. STUDIO 666 will fuck you up."

ORTENBERG said, "We couldn’t be more excited to team up with FOO FIGHTERS for a movie sure to make audiences scream and laugh. "The FOOS bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film."

STUDIO 666 is produced by ROSWELL FILMS and THERAPY STUDIOS’ JOHN RAMSAY & JAMES A. ROTA. JOHN SILVA, KRISTEN WELSH, JOHN CUTCLIFFE, GABY SKOLNEK, DAVE GROHL, NATE MENDEL, TAYLOR HAWKINS, PAT SMEAR, CHRIS SHIFLETT, RAMI JAFFEE, JAMES MASCIELLO, MATTHEW SIDARI, MITCHELL ZHANG and TOM ORTENBERG are executive producers.

