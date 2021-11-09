New 3-Year Deal

The deal adds 33 Million EMG Users to LIVEONE's Distribution Network. The deal focuses on monetizing LIVEONE's membership, live streaming, pay-per-view and original content.

Under the deal EMG will provide advertising and creative services to LIVEONE to support the marketing and commercialization of LIVEONE's brands and drive membership of LIVEONE's new products. LIVEONE will support the growth of EMG brands throughout its media schedule and events calendar.

LIVEONE CEO and Chairman ROBERT ELLIN commented, "This agreement with EMG uniquely positions LIVEONE for exponential growth backed by data. In EMG, we have found a modern media company that truly understands how a diverse and rich portfolio of brands can help deliver powerful marketing and – ultimately – revenue solutions. The pedigree of EMG and its reach will accelerate the growth of LIVEONE."

EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP Chairman and CEO DYLAN HOWARD added, "We are very excited to partner with LIVEONE as EMG's vast and growing portfolio of brands is uniquely positioned to further influence the extraordinary growth potential and momentum of LIVEONE. We look forward to our continued collaboration and success in this high growth media segment."

