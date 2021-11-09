Update And Patent Revealed

FUTURI has announced an update to its POST podcasting system. POST is used by audio creators to capture, edit, package and distribute PPM-encoded broadcast content and podcasts on multiple audio and video platforms.

The POST update features a new in-app audio editor, customizable widgets, improved ad insertion capabilities, streamlined publishing to third-party destinations, enhanced chapter markers and analytics and features that make it easier to switch to POST from another podcast provider.

The POST update announcement arrives as FUTURI releases a new white paper, Growing Audience With On-Demand Broadcast Audio. The release includes new data on On-Demand Broadcast Audio across all PPM markets, conducted by NIELSEN. The release explores the state of On-Demand Broadcast Audio and POST's ability to maximize ROI.

FUTURI also noted that the U.S. PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE has issued a U.S. Patent for POST.

FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDING commented, "FUTURI has invested a significant amount in R&D related to podcasting, on-demand audio, and broadcast automation workflows and integration. The issuance of this patent, combined with research from NIELSEN that validates the unique results of POST, represents a milestone for FUTURI and our many innovative broadcast partners, who have used this and our other technologies to drive ratings and revenue since FUTURI’s launch in 2009. We’re dedicated to creating easy-to-use, high ROI platforms that deliver innovative and proprietary high value for our partners, and we are proud to extend our proprietary position to them."

The Growing Audience with On-Demand Broadcast Audio white paper is available for download at FuturiMedia.com/Podcast21, where you can also register for one of two review webinars, hosted by FUTURI's JIM TARANTINE and ZENA BURNS, on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11.

