Post Malone (Photo: davrilg / Shutterstock.com)

VARIETY reports that POST MALONE will replace TRAVIS SCOTT as the SATURDAY headliner at AEG's three-day, DAY N VEGAS FESTIVAL this weekend.

On MONDAY (11/8), AEG had posted on social media that TRAVIS SCOTT would not be appearing at the festival. AEG followed up that with a 'post' minutes later naming POST MALONE as the new SATURDAY headliner for DAY N VEGAS FESTIVAL.

Also on the DAY N VEGAS FESTIVAL bill are SZA, RODDY RICCH, LIL UZI VERT, 24KGLDN, YG, DON TOLIVER, POLO G, JAZMINE SULLIVAN and TEYANA TAYLOR.

VARIETY has more here.

