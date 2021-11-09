-
Post Malone To Replaces Travis Scott At Day N Vegas Festival
November 9, 2021
VARIETY reports that POST MALONE will replace TRAVIS SCOTT as the SATURDAY headliner at AEG's three-day, DAY N VEGAS FESTIVAL this weekend.
On MONDAY (11/8), AEG had posted on social media that TRAVIS SCOTT would not be appearing at the festival. AEG followed up that with a 'post' minutes later naming POST MALONE as the new SATURDAY headliner for DAY N VEGAS FESTIVAL.
Also on the DAY N VEGAS FESTIVAL bill are SZA, RODDY RICCH, LIL UZI VERT, 24KGLDN, YG, DON TOLIVER, POLO G, JAZMINE SULLIVAN and TEYANA TAYLOR.
