KING PEN MUSIC and WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC (WCM) NASHVILLE have jointly signed songwriter/producer and RASCAL FLATTS member JAY DeMARCUS to a worldwide publishing deal.

KING PEN MUSIC President KELLY KING said, "It has been an honor to have been a part of JAY DeMARCUS’s legacy over the past 20-plus years. His strong characteristics of work ethic, talent and ability to create strong relationships [have] proven his success. I’m looking forward to continuing our great relationship along with our WARNER CHAPPELL family in this next chapter of his career.”

WCM NASHVILLE President/CEO BEN VAUGHN said: “JAY’s name has always been synonymous with quality music throughout his career as an artist, writer and producer. He also has an incredible sense of humor! Our team at WARNER CHAPPELL is excited to join forces with the KING PEN team in working with JAY as he moves into this next chapter of his career.”

DeMARCUS added, “I’m so excited for this opportunity, and this new chapter in my life. To partner with KELLY in this capacity after 20 years of working together just feels like such a natural, and easy fit. BEN is one of the absolute best in our business, and I’m honored to be a small part of such an extraordinary team. Exciting things are ahead!”

