Three New Studies Coming

EDISON RESEARCH has been busy prepping three new studies to be released in the coming days; The Black Podcast Listener Report, Spoken Word Audio Report and In-Car Radio Report.

The third annual Spoken Word Audio Report from NPR and EDISON RESEARCH premieres this week with NPR VP/Sponsorship Marketing LAMAR JOHNSON and EDISON RESEARCH VP MEGAN LAZOVICK on THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11. The live webinar presentation is at 2p EST.

On TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16 EDISON RESEARCH presents its first Black Podcast Listener Report, in partnership with SXM MEDIA and MINDSHARE. In the study, over 2500 Black Americans were surveyed and the findings will be presented in a webinar at 2p EST on NOVEMBER 16. EDISON RESEARCH Dir./Research GABRIEL SOTO, SXM MEDIA Sr. Dir./Sales Marketing Strategy NIDIA SERRANO and MINDSHARE Dir./Communications Planning NATASHA STOCKTON will host.

EDISON RESEARCH has completed a new study of new and prospective car buyers across six countries in order to determine the importance of broadcast radio in the car. 90% expect broadcast radio as standard equipment and 82% would be less likely to buy a car that didn't have a radio. The study was commissioned by WORLDDAB in partnership with RADIOPLAYER and sponsored by COMMERCIAL RADIO AUSTRALIA, XPERI and the NAB. You can see more here.





